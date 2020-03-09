The event is free to the public

MACON, Ga. — A local organization is hitting the basketball court to give back to their community.

This Saturday, the Freeman Ball Nation Basketball Camp is holding a youth camp to mentor Macon kids through basketball.

The organization is also doing a back-to-school giveaway that same day. There will be food, games, and a $2 raffle for a new bike.

Organizer Jaquan Freeman says he wants kids from all over Central Georgia to know that you can do whatever you put your mind to.

"I mean, you can do anything. You know, it don't have to be just basketball -- you can put your mind to everything. It's got to be a beginning of whatever you start," said Freeman.