Dozens line up for free cherry ice cream at downtown Macon's 3rd Street Park

MACON, Ga. — One of the major downtown traditions of the Cherry Blossom Festival are the 3rd Street Park Festivities!

As Macon continues to celebrate, festival-goers made their way downtown to enjoy some music and cool down with a sweet treat.

Every weekday from March 21-25, there will be something new happening.

Families, like the Kerr Family, went picnicking while enjoying free cherry ice cream provided by Kroger.

"We're on spring break and we have this beautiful park in Macon to come sit around and let our kids enjoy these amazing treats," said Christy Kerr. "We're enjoying time sitting and being a family together."

In addition to ice cream, there's also free Coca-Cola and Krispy Kreme doughnuts.