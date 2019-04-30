MACON, Ga. — Comic book fans definitely have something to look forward to this Saturday.

Downtown Macon will be in the science-fiction spirit May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

Comics Plus of Macon will be celebrating from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a coloring competition, balloons, and select free or on sale comic books.

"You can get involved in a comic book," says Comics Plus owner William Peavy. "It can take you somewhere that you've never been before and come up and make you use your own imagination and your ideas."

This will be Peavy's 13th year celebrating Free Comic Book Day. In addition to free comics, the store will also hold a cosplay contest and a balloon popping race with Tusken Raiders from Star Wars.

According to Peavy, past Free Comic Book Days have had turnouts of over 1,000 people.

Golden Bough Books will also celebrate with "Storytime with a Jedi" from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.