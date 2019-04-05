May the 4th be with all the comic book lovers.

Down the street from Luther Williams Field, science fiction fans got to participate in all things superhero and beyond Saturday. In downtown Macon at Comics Plus, a coloring competition was held alongside a cosplay contest where fans got to meet some of their favorite characters.

"It gets people to come to the store that's probably never been here before, and you get free comic books, and for kids that don't like reading, they get free books and can look at pictures and it might get them into reading," said Samantha Huff with Comics Plus.

Several comics were on sale, while others were completely free.