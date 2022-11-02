Here's how to get married for free in Cobb County

There are more opportunities for a wedding at the courthouse.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above refers to this story.

Cobb County is celebrating the month of love with free wedding nuptials.

The Magistrate Court is giving couples the opportunity to share their vows for free on Valentine's Day and Feb. 22.

The court said it often sees a high demand for wedding ceremonies in February, so it's offering group ceremonies to help more couples tie the knot.

“Celebrating weddings with Cobb’s couples is one of the happiest moments at the courthouse,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy. "We’re glad to welcome those wanting to tie the knot during this Month of Love while keeping the newlyweds and their guests safe and healthy!”

The court will also hold ceremonies at noon and 6 p.m. every day throughout February, as usual, according to a news release.

At the ceremony, each couple must present a valid marriage license. Up to four guests can bear witness to nuptials, the court said.