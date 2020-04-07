Freedom for All 4K held at Rosa Parks Square

The event was meant to bring the community together, according to event organizers.

MACON, Ga. — The Freedom For All 4K event was held Saturday morning at Rosa Parks Square in Macon.

The event was free to all participants and had an option for people to attend virtually.

The mission was to "unite" the community.

"All races, ethnicities and cultures stand together to confront our history of racial injustice, to honor lives taken by racism and senseless acts of violence, and to actively build a future that is truly free for all," is the mission statement on the event website.

Co-founder Rachelle Wilson says it's important to recognize when change is needed.

"Acknowledging that change is needed is the first step to change, and so there are still a lot of people in denial. There is still a lot of people that don't want to admit that either, a, there isn't an issue or b, that Macon has had a part in that issue. Macon Freedom for All is here to stay, it's something that Macon needs and it's a way to create a space for everyone to come together," Wilson said.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 12 p.m.

Today was the first event for the organization.

