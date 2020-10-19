The Women's Diversity Group, League of Women Voters, Georgia Women, and the Macon Chapter of the Links have joined together to provide free Uber rides to the polls

MACON, Ga. — Election day is weeks away and some Macon groups are pitching in to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to cast their ballot.

The Women's Diversity Group, League of Women, Georgia Women, and the Macon Chapter of Links have all joined together to offer free Uber rides to polling locations.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, people with limited or no means of transportation can call in and set-up a time to be picked up and taken to their polling place.

In the past, Women's Diversity Group member Claire Cox says that members themselves would drive people to the polls or rent out vans for pick-up and drop-off.

Now with the pandemic, Cox says that the groups still wanted to offer a form of transportation without risking anyone's health.

"We were looking for a safe way to do this in the time of COVID for the people that need rides but also for the drivers," says Cox. "Uber had a lot of COVID protections already in place... that just made it a safe option for riders and drivers."

Please share this downloadable flyer with your network of friends! Help us spread the word! Posted by Georgia Women on Monday, October 12, 2020

Cox says that all four groups raised funds themselves to pay for Uber rides.

Each group wanted to do their part in making the voting process a little easier for fellow community members.

"There are some in the community that aren't able to get to the polls because they don't have transportation and we're trying to meet that need," says Cox. "This is one of the ways that we can assure that every member of our community has the opportunity to get to the polls."

Free rides will be available every weekday, from 9 am to 4 pm, leading up to election day on November 4.