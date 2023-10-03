Fresh Air Bar-B-Que ranks in the top 5 of best BBQ places of 2023, according to Southern Living magazine

The restaurant, established in 1929 in Jackson Georgia, was called the "epitome of traditional Georgia barbecue" by the article.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — One of Georgia's BBQ restaurants has been named one of the top 50 in the south.

Fresh Air Bar-B-Que was listed in not only the top 50 but also the top 5 of the best BBQ restaurants, according to Southern Living magazine.

The restaurant, established in 1929 in Jackson, Georgia, was called the "epitome of traditional Georgia barbecue" by the article.

The top 10 places listed included:

Snows BBQ in Texas Fresh Air Bar-B-Que Dreamland Bar-B-Que in Alabama Louie Mueller Barbecue in Texas Scott's Bar-B-Q in South Carolina Skylight Inn BBQ in North Carolina Lexington Barbecue in North Carolina Lewis Barbecue in South Carolina Goldees in Texas B.E. Scott's BBQ in Tenessee

For a complete list of all 50 places and their rankings, you can visit the Southern Living article here.

Fresh Air has only 2 locations in Georgia - the original in Jackson and one on Riverside Drive in Macon.

One of the main draws of the place is their tangy tomato and vinegar style BBQ that Southern Living called "a genuine Georgia delicacy." You can find their full description of the pork here.

The only other restaurant in Georgia named in the top 50 list was Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, based in Atlanta.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus, our More Than a Number special and our Summer Safety Guide.