'A beautiful thing for the industry': Fresh Produce celebrates record store day in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Not many events can have a line of over 80 people out the door, but for record lovers... it's a big day.

Record store day to be exact!

It's where folks can buy special releases albums from select artists, and support local record stores.

Fresh Produce Records in Macon says is their customer's favorite made up holiday.

"It's a beautiful thing for the industry, but it's also the craziest part of the year for us," said Will Rutledge, who is the store's managing partner.

He says record store day is where some major music labels put out their biggest, most exciting releases.

"Big one that has everyone in a frenzy is definitely the Taylor Swift release. Those are just gonna be sold out probably 10 minutes of us opening the door. Locally, the Allman brothers have a new release," he said.

Rutledge says records sales have only grown in the past few years.

"I sell vinyl to every state in the us at this point online. We're not Walmart, we're not Target, and we sell a few 100 turntables a year," he continued.

He went on to say record sales died down as music became more accessible through streaming online.

But...

"A lot of the ways streaming music gets to you in it's final form is just not the best quality. Physical media allows you to bypass that. One version sounds flat and the other sounds much more dynamic," he explained.

And several of his customers would agree, like Bob Mavity, who owns roughly 600 records.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with streaming services, I think they are fine, but to physically own it, there's a huge difference between that tactile feel of being able to open the record and look at it," Mavity said.

Abbie Paris, who just began listening to records, says says Tik-Tok has made vinyl a popular choice again.

Plus, it's a a more green way of listening to music.

"A lot of the times the record stores have older copies, so it's also a really great way to be sustainable. Because you're being able to reuse older albums," she said.

Rutledge says about 90 percent of the record store day albums will be gone by Sunday.

So, if you have your eye on a specific record...act fast!