Fresh Produce Records moves to a new location on Cherry Street in Macon

The store is opening with a larger display of music selections and hopes to draw in more of the community.

MACON, Ga. — Fresh Produce Records has been a staple of downtown Macon for years and provides the community with access to a curated music selection.

They officially moved from their old location on Martin Luther King Blvd. to a bigger storefront at 567 Cherry Street on June 16.

The store has been planning the move for a while now, and manager William Rutledge thinks the increased foot traffic from being in a more central part of downtown will help the store thrive.

"The best thing is that we're in a better traffic area, and that allows us to expand our catalog of records," said Rutledge.

Because the number of people visiting the store will increase, the store will be able to order and hold more music based not only on demand but an expansion of different genres and tastes brought by listeners.

A diverse music selection is extremely important to the store's mission, and Rutledge says they hope to provide albums that "even your most traveled music lover will use for the rest of their life."

The new location also allows for a larger display of the selections available at Fresh Produce and encourages customers to sit and browse for something that speaks to them.

Rutledge says finding new music is a goal of the new layout, and that "the best thing about walking into our shop is that it takes you out of your comfort zone and introduces you to more music you may like."

For people who want to see the new layout (and maybe grab a new album), you can find the store's hours online, as well as updates on their Facebook page.