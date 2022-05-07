Love of vinyl records alive and well in Central Georgia

Companies like Fresh Produce Records may be a blast from the past for some people but for others it's opening their eyes to a new world.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — With the digital access we have today, sometimes some of the old school trends fade away, but other trends come back or last for decades.

From music streaming to radio, people around the world have so many different ways to listen to music, books, or see their favorite tv shows.

Even in today's digital age, people are still enjoying the benefits of record players. They've been using them to enjoy their favorite artists for decades.

"Macon's always been a music town. I think more people than not have a stack of vinyl in their closet," Fresh Produce Manager William Rutledge said.

Companies like Fresh Produce Records may be a blast from the past for some people but for others it's opening their eyes to a new world.

Now, after being in Central Georgia for almost a decade they're opening their doors to a new and bigger location.

"It honestly is just us solidifying we are in this for the long haul as part of us being a part of Macon. I think it's also just laying down more structure for what we are trying to do," Rutledge said.

Fresh Produce Records just opened their new store in Macon, and has provided the community with a large collection of music to choose from.

Macon resident Jonathan Lee is happy about the store brings to downtown Macon.

"It's good to see Fresh Produce last a decade and bring a musical retro vibe to downtown Macon. It brings a lot to the music scene and helps it move it forward," he said.



William Rutledge, the manager of the store, says music has no demographic and explained what the new store represents.

He says they've spent 9 years putting together a diverse collection of records from all different genres. Rutledge says they see hundreds of customers on a weekly basis and ship out 9-10,000 packages a year.

Fresh Produce's new home is at 567 cherry street, right in the middle of downtown Macon.