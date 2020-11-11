Freshman Veterans High School football player dies from heart condition

DJ McDowell's family says he collapsed at a football practice earlier this month and had to be hospitalized

KATHLEEN, Ga. — A Central Georgia football program is mourning the loss of one of their own in Kathleen after Veterans freshman DJ McDowell died Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from the family on their GoFundMe page, “DJ suddenly collapsed at football practice earlier this month and had to be transported to a children’s hospital in Atlanta to be treated for a cardiac condition.”

Over the last week, DJ STRONG began trending on Twitter, along with scores of well wishes and posts from across the state and country praying for the young’s man recovery.

The Veterans Warhawks football team is off this week.

Our prayers go out to the McDowell family and DJ’s friends at Veterans High School, especially his head coach Milan Turner and his teammates that wear the red, white and blue.