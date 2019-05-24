MACON, Ga. — It is the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, and for many of you, that means putting your foot on the gas to get out of town, or in the case of people at Harstfield-Jackson Airport, taking to the skies.

AAA predicts 3 million people will catch a flight for a weekend getaway, but a whopping 37.6 million people will hit the road.

Everybody's got their reasons to travel.

TripAdvisor.com says this is one of the busiest days of the year.

Morgan Cobb says traffic was heavy. "'Cause I live in south Georgia, and coming through here, it's usually not this busy as it is right now, "she said.

Linda Sorrels says bumper-to-bumper has its problems. "If you see a cop, everybody just throws their brakes on and nearly slams into each other," she said.

Sorrels seemed to find fault with our more metropolitan neighbor to the north, Atlanta. "It was bad -- if we didn't have our Peach Pass, we still would be in Jonesboro," she exclaimed.

Lin Kitterman hit the road this weekend to get a new member of the family. "I came from Lansing, Tennessee to pick up my puppy. Oh, going through Atlanta is murder, coming and going in and out," she said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says you will get a small break this weekend. On the interstates, they are suspending all lane closures around construction sites. Note there is an exception, of course -- if there is an accident, they would have to close down the lanes to get emergency personnel through and to clean up any debris.

Shane Patel says all the traffic is good for business. "Busy weekend for us overall," he said.

Shane Patel doubled his ice order, knowing people will pull in. "People heading out of town -- St. Simons, the beach, gassing up, icing up, getting all the necessities, graduation parties -- so traffic's been up a bit today," he said.