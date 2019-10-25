JULIETTE, Ga. — If you want to jump back in time and enjoy some great food, head on over to Juliette, Georgia.

The city was made famous in 1991 as a film location for Academy Award-nominated movie "Fried Green Tomatoes" starring Cicely Tyson and Kathy Bates.

"It put Juliette back on the map," says festival chairman Tommy Spoon.

After the film's success, the festival began to celebrate the movie and the entire town of Juliette. Now, it's coming up on its 16th year.

The festival promises to have over 60 food, arts, and craft vendors lining McCrackin Street. In addition to vendors, you'll be able to eat your weight in fried green tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café.

"I always enjoy the little handcrafted items that they have," says festival-goer Betty Pippin. "I think because of the history it draws me to that to always want to come back."

Weather permitting, the Fried Green Tomatoes Festival will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 p.m. - 5 p.m.

RELATED: Jarrell Plantation kicks off its annual Cane Syrup Makin' Day in Juliette

RELATED: Fried Green Tomato Festival this Saturday and Sunday in Juliette

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.