'That's my heart': Close friend of Warner Robins homicide victim mourns his death

Police say 26-year-old Braley Hollis shot and killed Octavius Jackson during a fight over a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning 38-year-old Octavius Jackson after he was found shot to death in his Warner Robins home Saturday.

Jackson, known by his friends as 'Redd,' moved to Warner Robins 18 years ago to get away from violence in Cordele. Comisha Williams was one of his closest friends.

"That's my heart. I love Redd. Redd was my family, too," said Williams.

She says if you didn't know Redd, he was someone you'd come to love.

"He was always funny, he was always making jokes. If you were mad, he was going to make you happy. There's never a dull moment with Redd," she said.

She was with him just hours before Saturday night's fatal shooting on Shannon Ridge Drive.

Police say someone on the phone with Jackson heard him arguing with someone else about a gun. The argument turned into a fight, and then the call ended.

The caller went to Jackson's home and found him dead.

Troy Wynn, senior pastor of The Freedom Church, says his church is trying to attack the problem at the root.

"The church has decided we are going to spent 80% of our outreach, 80% of our finances, and 80% of our message for youth this year. A lot of what we are seeing starts with the youth. Anger, frustration, lack of a father in the home, lack of appreciation for education, and a lot of our kids are going the wrong way way too early. We are tying to circumvent that and grab them young. Show them love, hope, and transformation. Show the other ways to be successful in life instead of being violent or criminal," said Wynn.

Braley Hollis, age 26, is currently in the Houston County jail charged with Jackson's murder.

"My heart goes out to the families, not just in this incident, but anytime this happens. My heart goes out because it's painful. It's a lose-lose situation for everybody involved," said Wynn.

Williams says she's glad police arrested Hollis.

"He's no longer on the streets anymore, he's gone, so we don't have to worry about that. Redd's family can get peace and my side of the family can get peace. Knowing the person who killed Redd... he did not deserve that," said Williams.

She says Jackson had been dating Hollis for the last few years. She doesn't know why he might have shot Jackson.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says the arrest was "great detective work."