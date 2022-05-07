Friends, family, and coaches honor Special Olympics athletes at Lake Tobesokee

The ceremony happened at 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday, friends, family, and coaches honor and remember special Olympic athletes who passed away over the last 32 years.

It happened at Claystone Park at Lake Tobesokee.

Organizers read out the names of each of the athletes and parents walked down the ramp to place flowers in the water in memory of their child.

"Our whole life for 54 years until she passed away so it means a lot to see these people again and to remember their friends and everything that they did together," Jesse Griggers said.

The ceremony happened at 2 p.m.

There was no admission to get into the park for this event.