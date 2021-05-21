Friends, family gather to remember 21-year-old woman found dead in car

Sidney Compagines' family and friends gathered Thursday at Windsor Academy to celebrate her life.

Compagines was found dead last Saturday after an apparent car accident off of Lower Thomaston Road.

The program opened up with a welcome, then an opening prayer, eulogy, a picture presentation, and candlelight prayer.

Friends and former teachers took time throughout the service to remember Compagines.

"Sidney lived her life to the fullest and she was 21 years old, so we're here today to celebrate Sidney's life, and there are several ways we can do that. One way -- you can carry on doing the little small things that Sidney has done," said friend Michael Johnson.

Investigators say Compagines was last seen around 1 a.m. last Friday at the Cook Out in north Macon.

Her friends helped search for her, but investigators say Compagines' uncle found her body inside of her crashed car Saturday afternoon.