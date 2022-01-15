Friends, family hold vigil for man shot by Crawford County deputy during traffic stop

About 50 people gathered Friday night to remember Denrick Stallings, who was shot and killed by a Crawford deputy during a traffic stop

ROBERTA, Ga. — About 50 people gathered Friday night to remember Denrick Stallings, the man who was shot during an attempted traffic stop by a Crawford County deputy last week.

The vigil was held at David Bailey Park in Roberta.

Speakers called for people to remain calm while family members say they feel supported by their community.

Deneree Cox, Stallings' daughter, says the family still wants answers about what happened.

"This is coming from me. My daddy was a good man. His life mattered. His life matters, and we're going to get justice for my father," Cox said.

Crawford County Deputy William Owenby fired the fatal shots.