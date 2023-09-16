Friends start new podcast out of Dublin to make people laugh and share positive stories

Chris Russ, Brian Thomas, and Derick Thomas launched the podcast three months ago, after one of them dreamed about having a podcast for years.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — There's a new podcast out of Dublin! In June, three friends launched "Coffee and Catch Up" to share their stories, and give local guests a platform to share theirs as well.

"We're just three friends that sit around at least once a week and kind of swap some crazy stories from our past, try to get some good laughs and bring some positive vibes to the world," Chris Russ said.

Russ was recruited by Brian Thomas to join the podcast with his brother Derick Thomas. Brian Thomas said it's a dream that's always nagged at him.

"I wanted to have a podcast for many years. Derick and I would get around on Saturday and Sunday and drink a cup of coffee, catch up from the week. So that's where we got the name from obviously. We would just talk about the events that had happened throughout our lives, throughout that week," Brian Thomas said.

And that's the same thing the men do the on the podcast. Some weeks they interview each other, and some weeks they interview local guests who all have fascinating stories of triumph.

"I guess when you sit back and look at each one of the guests that we've had on, they all circle back to a feel good story. And positivity," Derick Thomas said.

He also said it's important to them to keep their audience laughing throughout each episode, and his brother agrees.

"We wanted to talk about things...that get the people entertained and get them to take their minds off the seriousness and just the craziness that goes on in this world day to day," Brian Thomas said.

Along with making the audience and each other laugh, they also want to share stories that touch on deeper topics. Brian Thomas and Russ are both in recovery for addiction, and today the two men work in the recovery field.

"We try to bring some aspects of that into this podcast, we've interviewed other people in recovery, we will continue to do so," Russ said.

Other guests they've had on include a basketball star and local coach, a radio personality, and a mother whose son was born with spina bifida.

Each guest shares a story that touches on things like heartbreak, hope, and healing.