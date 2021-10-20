Friends of the Library book sale offers reading material for kids, adults alike

MACON, Ga. — People in Macon will soon have a chance to catch up on their reading for a low price this week.
The Friends of the Library will host its semiannual sale from Thursday until Sunday at 2700 Riverside Drive.
Proceeds from the sale will support the Macon-Bibb Public Library and community literacy.
Most books are priced from 50 cents to $2.
Friends of the Library President Wendy Cassidy says buying books can be beneficial for everyone, especially for children.
"Well, I think really it sets kids up to be readers. If they can have books that they can just go to their shelf at home in their bedroom or in their den, and pull books off, and have someone -- an older sibling, a parent -- read to them before they can actually read themselves, they're going to do better in school," Cassidy said.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Sunday is a half-price day, and doors open at noon.