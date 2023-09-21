Friends of Perry Animal Shelter holds fundraising events to help find new location

The animal shelter, which works to prevent euthanasia, is closing down after being notified that their rent will double in 2024. Now, they're planning to relocate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Editor's note: the video attached to this story is from previous coverage.

For an animal shelter working to prevent euthanasia, caring for furry friends is a labor of love. That's especially true for the Friends of Perry Animal Shelter.

In August, 13WMAZ reported the non-profit will have to close its doors at its current location by the end of the year because of the rent doubling in 2024.

But now, Director Lynne Gibbs is working to find a new home for FOPAS.

"From here on out, if we relocate, it will be something FOPAS will own," she said. "So, that, when I'm done and gone, FOPAS still has FOPAS."

For some volunteers, they are crossing their fingers that FOPAS will be able to live on.

"My hope is that they will have a future," volunteer Gina Reese said as she held up Romeo, a 9-month-old chihuahua.

When the non-profit opened 20 years ago, it began as a sanctuary for abandoned and displaced animals.

Now, volunteers like Reese continue to do their job.

"Without us, their future is very dark, and their options are very limited," she said.

Since our report, half the dogs and dozens of cats were adopted. Now, they have 11 dogs and 10 cats left to adopt before the shelter begins to relocate.

The shelter's founder, Davis Cozy, passed away in 2022. Since then, Gibbs said she's done everything she can to keep the place going in his memory.

Aside from finding "fur-ever" homes for the puppies and kittens left in their litter, FOPAS is also fundraising for the shelter's new home.

"I have started FOPAS over — adoption center wise — so many times and, each time, something happens," Gibbs said. "And then, we have to leave. And then, we've done things to the property to better house our animals. And then, we lose it. I'm not doing it anymore. I'm not getting a new owner. I've been doing this too many years."

The Friends of Perry Animal Shelter is holding fundraising events until the end of the year. They say the proceeds will help them find a new home for the Friends of Perry Animal Shelter.

The events include:

Raffle Off at Shultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop

757 Carroll Street, Perry, GA

Saturday, Sept. 30 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Epic 80s Hits Musical Bingo at Uncorked by Georgia Bob's

144 Cane River Dr, Byron, GA

Saturday, Oct. 21 | Door open at 6 p.m.; bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Golf Tournament at Houston Lake Country Club