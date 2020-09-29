Larry G. Hudson was a much-loved and well-respected musician in and around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Back in the 1980s, Larry Hudson, also known as "Larry G," came to Muscadine Recording Studios to record some of his music.

"He was just an incredibly-talented guy," says owner Paul Hornsby.

He says he first met Larry G back in 1982, the same year he opened the studio.

"If you ask any musician in the Macon area, not only will they tell you they knew him well, but they probably played with him at one time, too," says Hornsby.

Along with a career in music, Hornsby says Hudson was also a barber for country singers in Nashville.

"He used to laugh and tell me stories about perming Johnny Cash's hair back when everyone had permed hair. Johnny Cash was one of his regular customers, and so was Merle Haggard," he says.

Chris Hicks was one of Hudson's songwriting partners. He says Hudson's presence will be missed around town.

"He played in head bars here for years and years, he was an institution in himself, he really was. Everybody in this area knows Larry G," says Hicks.

Hicks says it's been about six months since the last time they spoke.

"I was up in New York somewhere and I was walking down the sidewalk and we both were talking real loud, we were on the cell phones, but, yeah, we had great conversation. I'm gonna miss him, I'll tell you that," he says.

Both Hornsby and Hicks say that Hudson was well-loved in the music scene here in Central Georgia.