Frios Gourmet Pops food truck brings 'dessert on a stick' to Central Georgia

FORSYTH, Ga. — As we get closer to the hottest days of summer, the owners of a food truck making its way across Central Georgia want you to stay cool.

After all, what's cooler than being cool? (Ice cold) Frios Gourmet Pops offers gourmet popsicles in 30 flavors.

Co-owners Brandon and Jonica Anderton wanted to do a legacy investment in their eldest son, Davis, who recently graduated high school.

Davis always wanted his own business and the whole family loved Frios Gourmet Pops when they were living in Birmingham, Alabama.

In three or fours years -- if the truck is still successful -- they plan to pass the business on to him.

Frios popsicles have no preservatives, dyes or additives. There is also no food handling involved as the popsicles are pre-packaged at the headquarters in Mobile, Alabama.

There are 45 Frios locations across the country, but this truck is the only one in Central Georgia.

Brandon says Frios is so popular because people want something new when it comes to dessert.

"The popsicles that we have; they truly are gourmet style popsicles. It's not like anything you can run down to Publix or Kroger and pick up. It's something totally different and they're fantastic," Brandon said.

They come in flavors like tiramisu, blueberry and raspberry cheesecake, Tagalong, sea salt caramel, strawberry mango, root beer float, and more.

You can also see what most of the pops are made of, like Fruity Pebbles and strawberry pieces. You can even see the seeds.

They also run seasonal flavors like watermelon, and peaches and cream for the summer.

"It's like a delicious dessert on a stick," said Jonica.

They say that they've had a huge response from the community since they opened less than a month ago.

"After they get the first one, they always come back for a second one," Brandon said.

Jonica and Brandon say that their cotton candy and birthday cake flavors have been a big community hit and that kids often try the blue raspberry and pink lemonade flavors.

You can find out where Frios Gourmet Pops will be through their Facebook page, and you can pick up some pops at El Sombero at 4646 Forsyth Rd in Macon.