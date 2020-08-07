Frito-Lay to invest $200M in Houston County expansion, adding 120 new jobs

The new manufacturing lines will be producing tortilla chips and Baked Cheeto Puffs

PERRY, Ga. — Frito-Lay is expanding its operations in Perry and Kathleen with a $200 million expansion in Houston County that will create 120 new jobs.

“Frito-Lay is one of the most recognizable U.S. brands, and we are proud that that this corporate partner continues to find success in Perry, Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “We are very grateful for the new opportunities this expansion will generate for hardworking Georgians and their families in Houston County.”

The expansion will add a manufacturing line producing tortilla chips, a second line for Baked Cheeto Puffs and space for a future manufacturing line.

“For more than 30 years, the Frito-Lay Perry site has been a proud member of the Houston County community and a key contributor to the Georgia economy,” said Callum Bissett, senior site director, Perry, Frito-Lay North America. “As the largest Frito-Lay manufacturing facility in the U.S., our Perry site employs more than 1,000 dedicated employees. We appreciate the support and vision of state and local officials – including the team at the Development Authority of Houston County – who have been instrumental to our continued growth.”

Pat Wilson, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, says the expansion will make the Perry facility one of the company’s largest manufacturing plants in the world.