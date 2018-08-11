This weekend, people across central Georgia will be honoring veterans including in the City of Dublin.

One of those veterans is Greg Swars, who even today is serving his country through his role at the Carl Vinson VA Hospital in Dublin.

Every day, veterans walk the halls of the Dublin VA and each of them have a story to tell.

Swars joined the United States Army in 1984.

"I served in the infantry, and my specialization was heavy anti-armor and anti-tank specialist," Swars said.

He worked in infantry for 14 years while traveling the world.

"Germany twice...Fort Stewart...I went to Desert Storm. It was amazing, we went to Haiti," Swars said.

But it wasn't always a walk in the park. Swars says there are some things in his mind he still can't erase.

"Because when we left, we didn't know if we were coming back or not. I left on Christmas Day 1990," Swars said.

Stories like Swars' are the reason why Georgia Military College in Dublin is paying honor to veterans on Saturday with a parade.

"This is just a small way that I can say thank you," Ashley Thompson said.

Thompson, a spokesperson for the parade, says more than 60 organizations will honor veterans this weekend.

"We have schools, we have individuals, and of course, we want to see our veterans in the parade, and it's absolutely free for our veterans to be in the parade," Thompson said.

The parade will go through Downtown Dublin starting at 1 p.m.

Swars retired as a Staff Sergeant in 1998 because of a knee injury, but now serves other veterans every day at the Dublin VA.

"I went from carrying firearms my whole adult life, up until about 2009 when I got the photographer position," Swars said.

He says he looks forward to the parade every year.

"It's just a great feeling. I don't know how to explain it, it just makes you feel warm and fuzzy all over," Swars said.

The parade is Saturday, November 10, and you can click here to get more information about being in the parade and the event time.

