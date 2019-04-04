FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Just about all of the peaches grown in Georgia come from a four-county area. Fort Valley, located in Peach County, is the heart of the state's peach industry.

From up above the peach trees almost look like small plants, but they are full grown. If you look closely you'll see pecan trees planted throughout the field too.

In order to keep the soil productive, farmers can only plant two generations of peach trees in a row. Then, they rotate them out for pecans. The idea is about the time the peach trees are no longer productive and are ready for removal, the pecan trees are ready to start producing.

This field is part of 6,000 acres maintained by the Lane family and Lane Southern Orchards. They've been farming peaches and pecans continuously since 1908.

In another month or so these trees will be weighed down with fruit, and workers will be out filling up orchard trailers with fruit to be shipped across the United States.

MORE FROM #DRONE13:

Fort Valley's Lane Southern Orchards Headquarters from #Drone13

Here's an aerial view of this year's Cherry Blossom Festival from #DRONE13

#Drone13: The massive Fort Valley Pure Flavor mega-greenhouse