Sol Tacos & Tequila set to open in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. — Sol Tacos & Tequila is a family-run restaurant that will open its doors in Forsyth in late September.

General Manager Lucio Castillo says there are two other restaurants in the family. Castillo and his immediate family came from Ohio to start this business.

"Family ties brought us back to the area," he said.

The family's two other restaurants are in McDonough -- Castillo Real Mexican Cocina & Bar, and Los Portales Mexican Grill & Bar.

"They have been there since about 2001, they are really known in the Henry County area," Castillo said. "So, we are trying to expand the family recipes to this beautiful town."

Castillo says he and his family are happy to expand in such a "charming" place.

"We think there is a lot of potential here in the Forsyth area," he said. "We're bringing along our three children."

Along with tacos and tequila, the restaurant will offer more Tex-Mex style options.

They're having a raffle, where one lucky winner will receive 36 tacos and everyone who enters will receive a free cheese dip.

Marketing Manager Brandon Castillo says the raffle is designed "to get to know more people."

You can enter to win here.

If you're looking for a job, they are still trying to fill some positions. You can apply here.

The soft open is on September 14, where they will open only for online orders. On September 21, they plan to hold their grand opening.

"We can't wait to meet the community," Brandon said.