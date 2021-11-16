Coffee with Court | Eastman coffee shop serves up specialty drinks and sweets

The Frozen Bean will celebrate its 6th year in a few weeks!

EASTMAN, Ga. — If you follow 13WMAZ Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi on Facebook, then you know she goes live every morning after the show for 'Coffee With Court.'

But, what if she actually did it at a coffee shop? Well, that's exactly what she's doing! She's going around Central Georgia to have a cup of coffee with some of the area's finest brewers.

One Eastman coffee shop is offering customers specialty drink, pastries and some frozen yogurt... the Frozen Bean in Dodge County.

Owner Nicole Barnett says, as one of the only coffee shops around the area, business has been booming ever since opening their doors six years ago.

It all started because Barnett missed her routine coffee and frozen yogurt from when she and her family lived in North Georgia.

"I kept saying, 'Wouldn't it be great if people had a coffee shop to go to?'" she said.

She had some naysayers at first.

"Nobody but my mom thought that this could work," said Barnett.

They opened after six months of remodeling an old Domino's location, and "it's worked and been consistent" ever since.

"It's definitely grown and become something that, you know, I proved people wrong," she said.

Over the years they've tried to maintain a clean and friendly environment.

"We started out very small," said Barnett. "My vibe here is I want it to be welcoming, I want it to be family-oriented."

She made a space for kids to play board games, along with a live plant wall and magazines on coffee tables. Her goal was to get people off their cellphones and enjoy family time together.

"I wanted it to be really lively, really bright, really fun and really just welcoming to everybody. A chill place," she said.

Even if you're not a coffee genius, Barnett says to "please come!"

"Come in, we will guide you, we will help you, we will figure out what your favorite drink will be," she said.

The Frozen Bean is located at 538 Oak Street Suite B. They are open weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.