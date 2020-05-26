FORSYTH, Ga. — If you’re planning on taking I-75 north through Monroe County Tuesday afternoon, you’ll need to find an alternate route.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer wrecked near MM 195.

They say all lanes are shut down as crews work to clean up more than 100 gallons of spilled fuel across the road.

You can call 511 or use the Georgia 511 app to find an alternate route.

