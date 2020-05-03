SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Federal and state agencies are helping to clean up around 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled at a Sandersville business.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Superior Custom Services at 310 Waco Drive.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Russell Riner said a delivery truck was pumping the fuel into a storage tank for the local company.

He's not sure how the spill occurred.

But Riner says Superior notified authorities quickly and cleanup crews were on scene last night.

On Thursday, he said they're using booms and absorbent materials to contain the diesel and soak it up.

But he says the heavy rains have complicated the cleanup and some fuel has run off into drainage ditches.

So far, he says, environmental experts aren't sure if the fuel will leave any damage to the surrounding area.

Riner says cleanup crews may be at the scene for several days.

