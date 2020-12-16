Full Coverage: Early Signing Day 2020

13WMAZ is your place to follow Central Georgia stars on Early Signing Day

WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?

The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.

Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.

WHEN DID EARLY SIGNING DAY BECOME A THING?

We're entering year four of this three-day window in December, where high school seniors can officially sign with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Crisp County High School

Nick Mercer - Georgia Southern

Sirad Bryant - Georgia Tech

Chris Paul Jr. - Arkansas

Preston Lavant - University of Pittsburgh

John Milledge Academy

Amaad Foston - University of Virginia

Jones County High School

Bailey Taylor - Emmanuel College

Peach County High School

James Reddick II - Jackson State University

TJ Ferguson - University of Alabama