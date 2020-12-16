Full Coverage: Early Signing Day 2020

13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in Early Signing Day.
WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?
The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.
WHEN DID EARLY SIGNING DAY BECOME A THING?
We're entering year four of this three-day window in December, where high school seniors can officially sign with their schools of choice before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Crisp County High School
Nick Mercer - Georgia Southern
Sirad Bryant - Georgia Tech
Chris Paul Jr. - Arkansas
Preston Lavant - University of Pittsburgh
John Milledge Academy
Amaad Foston - University of Virginia
Jones County High School
Bailey Taylor - Emmanuel College
Peach County High School
James Reddick II - Jackson State University
TJ Ferguson - University of Alabama
