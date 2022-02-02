Full Coverage: Central Georgia's athletes in 2022 National Signing Day

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ has a continuous, real-time story of Central Georgia athletes participating in National Signing Day.
WHEN DID NATIONAL SIGNING DAY BEGIN?
The modern-day incarnation of this coveted date on the college football calendar launched in February 1982, after the College Football Association (along with high-profile coaches) successfully lobbied for a universal date for all NCAA football institutions.
Since then, National Signing Day has essentially covered the first Tuesday or Wednesday of February; and within this uniformity, the TV networks (read: ESPN) found a way to market the coverage of the even, not unlike how ESPN transformed interest in the NFL Draft in the early 1980s.
LIVE UPDATES (newest updates will be on top)
Houston County High School
- Simeon Askew - University of West Georgia
- Zach Lyle - Reinhardt University
- Jalen Jordan - Virginia State University
- Hunter Rizer - Barton College
- Bryce Parrish - Barton College
Macon County High School (from left to right)
- Kyree Brown - Fort Valley State University
- Landon Austin - Fort Valley State University
- Pier Barron - Jones CC (Mississippi)
- Marcus Sanders - Georgia Southern
- Kenwan Felton - GMC