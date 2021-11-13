Fuller Center in Fort Valley unites community to help neighbor with home repairs

The house belongs to Sandra Deloach, who lives in Hinton Street in Fort Valley.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In Fort Valley, the Fuller Center brought volunteers together to fix up the home of one community member and have some fun with a neighborhood cleanup and cookout.

She says she grew up in this home, but it needed repairs and many other homes in the area wanted to help too.

Saturday afternoon, professionals worked to put a new roof on Deloach’s home and correct electrical issues.

Meanwhile, volunteers cleaned up yards, picked up trash and swept up debris throughout the neighborhood.

Members of Mount Olive Church helped out, firing up the grill to cook for volunteers. Deloach says she's thankful for the community support.

"I'm thankful and grateful to the Fuller Center for even coming in to help me with services I need on my home, to help with services in our community. Ms. Lynda Brown has been awesome working with us," she said.