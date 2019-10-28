MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia golfers went out on the green for a good cause Monday with the Fuller Center Macon Golf Tournament.

The inaugural golf tournament raised money and celebrated 8 years of philanthropy with the Fuller Center of Housing in Macon.

The organization is dedicated to providing families with safe, stable, affordable housing. The Fuller Center came to Macon in 2011.

"We have several board members who are avid golfers," says Brown. "The perfect way to do that is to invite their friends to come and play golf with them on a beautiful October afternoon."

Dozens of golfers came out to Brickyard Golf Club in North Macon for the tournament.

"We raise a little bit of money so that's really good," says Fuller executive director Lynda Brown. "But it's also a way for us to spread the news about what Fuller Center does to a new audience."

Brown says that Fuller Center is already looking forward to holding their second annual tournament at the Brickyard next year.

