Full STEAM Ahead Virtual Race wants you to get your steps in for a good cause

The Real I.M.P.A.C.T. Center's virtual 5K and Fun Run is raising money for girls with a passion for science and technology

MACON, Ga. — If you love to run or want to get more active, there's a way to up your step count for a good cause.

The Real I.M.P.A.C.T. Center will hold their very first Full STEAM Ahead Virtual Race from Sept. 15 through the 30.

The event's goal is to raise money so the center can continue empowering and educating young women who are passionate about all things science and technology.

Founder Geneva West decided to combine the fundraiser with a race to help people beat the shelter-in-place slump.

"We've been shut down and in the house since March so we had to get a little creative and figure out how to get our neighborhood, our community a little bit more involved and engaged," says West.

Races are open to people of all ages and winners have the chance to receive a variety of prizes.

Best of all, you can participate in anytime and anywhere, as long as you remember to submit your running times online.

West also hopes the run gets her girls as excited about fitness as they already are about about the sciences.

"A lot of them are coders, computer programmers, and engineers and sometimes they can be stuck behind their computers," says West. "We wanted to intertwine the two and let them know how to get fit."

The last day to register for Full STEAM Ahead is September 22.

The center is also looking for volunteers and sponsors.