DA's investigator accidentally shoots own leg; no active shooter at Fulton County Courthouse

Atlanta Police said "a DA investigator accidentally discharged her firearm sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg."

ATLANTA — A Fulton County District Attorney's Office investigator accidentally shot herself in the leg Friday morning. The Atlanta Police Department advised there was not an active shooter situation in the incident.

It was not clear what, if any, kind of panic the incident might have caused.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office also said it was "gathering details" on the incident and noted there was no "active threat."

The DA's Office said in a statement:

“An investigator with the District Attorney’s office was injured when her firearm accidentally discharged in courthouse at approximately 10:00 am this morning. She was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment and thankfully did not suffer a life-threatening injury.

The matter is now under investigation by the Atlanta Police Department. The office is reserving further comment until the Atlanta Police Department completes its work.”