Fulton County Elementary teacher dies at school

Students, staff mourn music teacher after sudden death at South Fulton school.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Staff and students at a Fulton County elementary school are mourning the sudden death of a teacher on campus in South Fulton on Friday.

According to a letter sent to staff and students, Derek Cleveland, a music teacher at A. Phillip Randolph Elementary School on Campbellton Road passed away suddenly at school.

"We send our condolences to their family," said Fulton County School spokesperson Brian Noyes in a statement. "At this time, Our community will be working together to address this loss to our Fulton County Schools family and grief counseling will be available for staff and students."

In the letter from Randolph principal Marissa Wilson, she said, "Mr. Cleveland has been a part of the Randolph School community for many years and was a beloved teacher and colleague."