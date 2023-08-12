Inmate found unresponsive at Fulton County Rice Street Jail, succumbs after hospital transfer

Smith had been arrested by the Atlanta Police Department in 2019 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and was held without bond.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old inmate at Fulton County Rice Street Jail has died after being found unresponsive in a medical unit cell on Thursday, authorities said.

Christopher Smith died on August 11, according to Fulton County Sherriff's Office; a detention officer found him on August 10. Smith had been arrested by the Atlanta Police Department in 2019 on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and was held without bond.

Efforts to resuscitate Smith were made, and deputies said he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is set to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No other details were provided on this incident. This death comes just days following a metro Atlanta family of a 19-year-old who died in custody in Fulton County.

Noni Battiste-Kosok passed away on July 11 while being held at the Atlanta City Detention Center, a facility operated by the Fulton County Sheriff.

On Thursday, the woman's family and attorneys held a press conference pleading with officials for answers about the death, wondering how their loved one could walk into the jail healthy and die while in custody.