Deputies: Over 200 homemade knives found after shakedown at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Over hundreds of weapons and contraband were seized in a shakedown at the Fulton County Jail, according to officials.

Deputies found homemade knives made out of pieces of broken walls from the jail during the March 15 search, authorities said. They also recovered cell phones and smoking materials from their joint operation with other agencies.

During the operation, officers patted down inmates in four different zones in the jail. The Fulton County sheriff said shakedowns happen often at the jail.

“This is vital to the protection of our staff and detainees in our care. Inmates are literally crafting shanks from the crumbling walls of the dilapidated facility," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Officials also stated that inmates used other pieces of infrastructure of the Fulton County Jail. Officers found light switch covers, pieces of HVAC duct, broom stick and cinder blocks.

Sheriff Labat said that the search only brought his concerns to light. He believes that the Fulton County Jail needs to be replaced because of the deterioration of the building, according to a press release.

The jail has been dealing with overcrowding for some time. County officials recently considered building a new jail to help with this issue.

Sheriff Labat said that many inmates sleep on the floor. The sheriff also claimed that some of the walls were being held together with duct tape.

The project could cost about $2 billion if voted on.