Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in Monroe County after a tire failure, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Alfonso Perez Franquez of Fulton County was found next to his Chevrolet 2500 dead on Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m..

It happened near the 179 mile mark on I-75, they said.

While the investigation is on-going, the investigators believe Franquez's tires failed.

No one else was injured, according to the sheriff's office.

