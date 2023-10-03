Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead in Monroe County after a tire failure, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Alfonso Perez Franquez of Fulton County was found next to his Chevrolet 2500 dead on Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m..
It happened near the 179 mile mark on I-75, they said.
While the investigation is on-going, the investigators believe Franquez's tires failed.
No one else was injured, according to the sheriff's office.
