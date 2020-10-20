One dead after car, dump truck collide on Fulton Mill Road

At least one person is dead after an SUV and dump truck collided

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a wreck in Bibb County Tuesday morning.

According to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones, It happened just before 9 a.m. at Fulton Mill Road and Dixon Road.

Jones says a Chevrolet Blazer and a dump truck collided, and the driver of the Blazer was killed.

Fulton Mill Road is now blocked between Dixon Road and Central State Prison.

People are encouraged to use an alternate route to through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.