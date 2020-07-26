Over 200 first responders, healthcare workers receive gift bags at fundraising event in Macon

Dream Vacation and Women of the Moose hosted the fundraising event in Macon

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday two organizations came together for a good cause.

Dream Vacation and Women of the Moose hosted a a fundraising event to benefit Susan G. Komen and Women of the Moose.

More than 220 gift bags were given out to any law enforcement workers, firefighters, or healthcare workers.

50 teachers also received a bag of school supplies for their classrooms.

There were also vendors, a silent auction, and more at the event.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the fire department also competed in a cornhole tournament, 'Family Feud' type of game, and tug-of-war.

"I don't know how to put it into words because Susan G. Komen is fighting for breast cancer and MDA. It'd be really awesome if we didn't have do this, we could just have fun and we didn't have to raise money," organizer Tara Bodell said.

This is the second time the event has been held.

