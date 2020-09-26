Fundraising event held to restore Lake Tchokolako in Wilkinson County

Everyone was asked to donate at least $5.

IRWINTON, Ga. — People in the Irwinton community had the opportunity to enjoy a fundraising event on Saturday.

The event was held to restore Lake Tchukolako in Wilkinson County. People were asked to donate $5.

There were several games for kids and adults, and several food vendors for the community to enjoy.

Around 100 people showed up to the event. Everyone was encouraged to follow all CDC guidelines.

Owner Karen Kaster says the lake means everything to the community.

"This has been a staple in our community for fishing and everyone has enjoyed the lake. So, we're all just really trying to do something to get this back," she said.