List: Funds and resources available for Central Georgia businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Several funds and programs have been established to help businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many Central Georgia businesses, but there are resources and funds available for those most affected.

Here is an updated list of all the resources available for business owners.

Aid for Downtown Perry Businesses : The BOOST Downtown Perry Grant started in 2015 and has given over $11,000 to small businesses and entrepreneurs in downtown Perry. More info can be found here.

Central Georgia Black Business Support Fund : The fund was set up to make sure Black business owners are able to stay afloat during the pandemic. Find out more about this support fund here.

Jazz Association of Macon : The relief fund helps Macon artists who have been severely impacted by COVID-19. Musicians can apply to the Musician Relief Fund through the Jazz Association of Macon's website.

Macon 30 Day Fund : The non-profit provides forgivable loans up to $3,000 for Macon-Bibb County-based small businesses. You can find out more information on their website.

Macon Arts Alliance : While the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a large blow to artists, the Macon Arts Alliance is working to help Central Georgia creatives get through hard times. Artists can apply to the Macon Arts Alliance's Creative Response Artist Relief online here.

NewTown Macon Recovery Coaching Program : The program is designed to provide small businesses and non-profits in both Macon and Milledgeville with access to benefit programs, financial tools and planning to survive the COVID-19 crisis. For more information you can click here.

United Way's Central Georgia Response and Recovery Fund : The two organizations are raising money to give to nonprofits that help with key areas like food insecurity, childcare, small business and health. Go to their website for more.

Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority : This program is intended to provide quick and immediate assistance to the downtown Milledgeville business community during a time of national economic emergency. More info can be found here.

If you know of anymore business relief funds or resources available in Central Georgia, you can email the information to news@13wmaz.com.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.