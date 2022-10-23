Funds from 'The Fly Infestation' concert donated to Macon Health Clinic

A large donation was made to the Clinic to honor Jay-Fly, who died of cancer.

MACON, Ga. — Earlier in October, 13WMAZ reported on "The Fly Infestation" benefit concert hosted after the death of Jay-Fly, a beloved musician in Macon.

The concert was held October 15 at The Society Garden on Ingleside Avenue.

It honored Jay-Fly as a musician who died of cancer - and did not have the health insurance to receive proper care.

Friends like Scott Baston and Rhiannon Bruner planned the concert in his honor.

Sunday, they donated $10,000 of the money they raised to the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

Nancy White, of the clinic, says her goal is to provide anyone in Macon with health care they can afford.

"I hope that we can just expand and and reach more people, and give them the priceless gift of health. Because, you know, without your health, wealth is meaningless," she said.

Bruner and Baston presented the clinic with a $10,000 check, raised through donations and merchandise sales from the concert.