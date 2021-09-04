Funeral arrangements announced for Bibb deputy killed at jail

Knight was stabbed to death in the line of duty earlier this week

MACON, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Bibb County deputy killed earlier this week in a stabbing at the jail.

The sheriff’s office says the funeral service for Deputy Christopher Knight will be at the Macon City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The service will be open to the public.

The burial will take place at Macon Memorial Park on Mercer University Drive and is NOT open to the public.

The sheriff’s office says they are still working on details for parking and road closings, and they hope to release that information by Monday afternoon.

Who was Deputy Knight?

Knight worked the overnight shift at the Bibb County hail. His mother Cheryl says he loved his job despite the long hours.

She said her son was respectful and always smiling as a child.

"If you got to meet him, you would instantly like him, he's just the kind of person, he just had that infectious personality that you just like him immediately once you meet him," she said.

Knight started at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office back in 2018 and had recently turned 30.

He was killed early Tuesday morning when an inmate allegedly got control of a knife during a fight with deputies at the jail and stabbed him.

His classmates from his alma mater, the W.S. Hutchings Career Center in Macon, described him as one of the sweetest and most caring people they knew, as well as a great father to his 2-year-old daughter, Zemirah.