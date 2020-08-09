Funeral arrangements announced for former 13WMAZ sportscaster Bobby Pope

A private funeral for only family will be held, though it will be available online for people to watch at home

MACON, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former 13WMAZ sportscaster Bobby Pope after his death Sunday.

According to a post from his family member, Andy Pope, it will be a private funeral and only family will be allowed in attendance.

"We know how many lives he impacted, we realize a lot of people would like to pay their respects in person, and we wish we could accommodate that. Unfortunately we feel that having so many people in one place right now would be dangerous considering the ongoing pandemic," wrote Pope.

The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers.

If you are interested in donating, your donation can be made to: Forest Hills United Methodist Church at 1217 Forest Hill Rd. in Macon, or The Bobby Pope Endowment Fund, c/o Mercer University Athletic Department, 1501 Mercer University Dr.

Bobby Pope started his broadcasting career calling play-by-play for Little League baseball at 13-years-old, according to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame website.

He was a news and sports reporter for 13WMAZ, reporting on Mercer University basketball games, the Masters tournament and high school football and basketball games.

He started at WMAZ Radio in 1964 and broadcast play-by-play for a number of local teams through the years. He was best known for the Saturday Football Scoreboard show, which he hosted for 39 years.

Pope also wrote a newspaper column.

Pope was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

He became Mercer University’s Athletic Director in 1989, serving in that position for 21 years.