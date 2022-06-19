Funeral arrangements announced for Henry County deputy who fell ill during training

Sean Free died last week at 41 years old.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The community will honor a Henry County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday following his unexpected death last week.

Sgt. Sean Free died June 14 during a sheriff's office training. He was 41 years old.

On Monday, law enforcement will gather for a procession in Covington at 7:45 a.m. The law enforcement procession will honor Free's life from Wheeler Funeral Home to Zion Baptist Church. People are welcome to line up along the route and pay their respects to Free.

Free's family will have a private moment before the funeral service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the sheriff's office memorial announcement. Free will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with the funeral service starting around 1 p.m.

Loved ones will honor the deputy, who is described as someone who loves the Lord and loyal friend to his fellow law enforcement officers.

"To put it simply, he was an honest friend and a faithful servant. He showed up to work every single day," Robert Howell said.

Howell, a former Henry County sheriff's deputy and Free's colleague for 13 years.

"The guy loved wearing the badge. And he put all of his energy in doing the job and doing the job well," Howell said.

Sgt. Free's cause of death has not been released yet.

Free's father also suffered a heart attack after learning of the deputy's death.