End of Watch: Funeral details for Crisp County deputy killed in line of duty

CORDELE, Ga. — The funeral for a Crisp County deputy who was killed in the line of duty will be held on Monday. The public may line the streets to pay their respects during the funeral procession.

Funeral services for deputy Tyee Browne will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10, at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium at the corner of South Pecan Street and East 24th Avenue

The public is invited to line these routes to pay their respects. People should plan to line up by 12:30 p.m.

The procession will begin at the Cordele Lions Club, to 7th Street and 16th Avenue, down Pecan Street and end at the Crisp County Middle School Auditorium.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the state capitol building and in Crisp County to fly at half-staff to honor Browne.

"As we continue to mourn with the loved ones of @CrispCoSheriff Deputy Tyee Browne, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, flags will fly at half-staff at the State Capitol and in Crisp County tomorrow to honor his service and memory," Kemp said in the tweet.

At just 26 years old, Browne was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning Browne went to check on a truck parked in the middle of Highway 280.

The car had come in as stolen.

When Browne went to check on the car, the GBI says the driver, 25-year-old Cross, shot Browne and fled the scene in the deputy's patrol car.

Browne later died at a Cordele hospital.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock spoke about Browne in a news conference calling his death a great loss.

Hancock says Tyee had been patrolling for less than a year. He says this is the first time in his 10-year career he has lost an employee in such a traumatic way.

A Forsyth native and a veteran, Hancock says Browne was a great guy and worker.

13WMAZ also spoke to Deputy Browne's mother.