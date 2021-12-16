Funeral for NFL player, Georgia native Demaryius Thomas to take place in Laurens County

There will be a public viewing at the West Laurens High Gymnasium in Dexter just before the funeral.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The funeral for former NFL player and West Laurens Raider Demaryius Thomas has been set for Saturday.

According to Dudley Funeral Home, the public viewing will take place at the West Laurens High Gymnasium in Dexter, just prior to the funeral services.

Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell. The circumstances of his death are unknown, but a cousin told the Associated Press the family believes he died as a result of a seizure.

Thomas played his high school ball at West Laurens High under John Kenny.

The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.